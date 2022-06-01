Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 1 juin/June 2022) - Advantex Marketing International Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every thirty (30) pre-consolidated common shares.
As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 253,393,507 common shares.
The name and symbol will not change.
Advantex Marketing International is currently suspended.
_________________________________
Advantex Marketing International Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour trente (30) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.
En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 253 393 507 actions ordinaires.
Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.
Advantex Marketing International est actuellement suspendu.
Record Date/Date d'enregistrement:
le 29 mai/May 2022
Symbol/Symbole:
|ADX
NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP:
|00756J 40 1
NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN:
|CA 00756J 40 1 9
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:
|00756J104/CA00756J1049
