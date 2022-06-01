Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 1 juin/June 2022) - Advantex Marketing International Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every thirty (30) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 253,393,507 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Advantex Marketing International is currently suspended.

_________________________________

Advantex Marketing International Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour trente (30) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 253 393 507 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Advantex Marketing International est actuellement suspendu.

Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 29 mai/May 2022 Symbol/Symbole: ADX NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 00756J 40 1 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 00756J 40 1 9 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 00756J104/CA00756J1049

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com