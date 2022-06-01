Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, announced today that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

On June 7, 2022, Stevanato management will present at the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago at 2:40 PM CST and on June 9, 2022, at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York City at 1:00 PM EST.

A live audio webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.stevanatogroup.com under the "Investors" section of the website. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days after the event.

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group's core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients.

