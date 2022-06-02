The 75th Cannes Film Festival took place in the French Riviera in the south of France. As one of the three biggest film festivals in the world, there has never been a lack of fashion on the Cannes red carpet. This year, French-Chinese producer and director Xin Wang appeared in 1920s Parisian style, wearing LIU LISI PARIS couture with a piece of jewelry designed jointly by Velum Vendôme and Robert Wan.

Silk chiffon dresses, luxurious tiaras with beads. The Parisian fashion world of the Roaring Twenties was fascinated by mysterious oriental elements, dreaming of the golden age of Parisian fashion a hundred years ago, one cannot help but think of the novel "La Broche Bleue" by the German countess and writer Caroline von Krockow, the author having a unique feeling of the Paris of the 1920s. A woman wearing a retro tiara in a white dress on the book's cover was a source of inspiration for the creation, and sympathized with Lisi Liu's consistent design concept based on Parisian classics. The design of Parisian fashion couture, LIU LISI PARIS, is based on the Parisian classics of the 1920s, combined with the natural elements that the designer himself loves. Using the top Italian silk chiffon fabric, embellished with hand-sewn Swarovski crystals, the design is elegant without losing detail. Drawing inspiration from 1920s Paris, the exclusive Parisian House integrated mosaic elements into Arabian art, with feathers, diamonds and gemstones perfectly complementing the exceptional Tahitian pearls of Robert Wan, the Emperor of Black Pearls. A gradient of gold to grey-green, which highlighted the colors of the drape of the white silk and crystal LIU LISI PARIS Couture gown, specially adapted to the Velum Vendôme jewels. By entrusting to the Velum Vendôme, the Emperor of the black pearl allowed the designer Souraya Adhari to bring to her unique piece the seal of eternity and prestige mixed with the nostalgia of the Roaring Twenties and the arts of the Orient. Once again this year, the French-Chinese producer and director Xin Wang was invited to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Last year, she participated in the successful Netflix drama "Lupin" and will soon star in "Greek Salad", directed by the famous French director Cédric Klapisch. At the same time, she is preparing a few of new films of her own. She was also invited to the red carpet by Pascal Rogard, the president of the SACD. Independent, self- confident, beautiful and elegant, she was the perfect woman to demonstrate the whole design concept.

