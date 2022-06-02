

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kansas City, Missouri -based Paris Brothers, Inc. is recalling several specific cheese products citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves cheese products under Paris Brothers, Cottonwood River, D'amir, and other brands produced on May 4, 5, and 6.



The affected cheeses include Cottonwood River Cheddar; D'amir Brie Double Crème French Brie; Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style; Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar; Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar; Paris Brothers Colby Jack; Paris Brothers Pepper Jack; and Cervasi Pecorino Romano.



The products were delivered to wholesalers for distribution in grocery stores in KS, MO, AR, IA, OK, NE, SD, one store in MS, and one store in FL.



Shipping cartons with the affected product will bear the lot codes of 05042022, 05052022, or 05062022. Individual retail outlets may have relabeled the individual consumer packages.



The recall was initiated following routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.



It is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but the infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled products to date.



Consumers who have purchased affected product are asked to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.







