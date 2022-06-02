Das Instrument RMJ CA24464X1069 DEFI TECHNOLOGIES INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.06.2022

The instrument RMJ CA24464X1069 DEFI TECHNOLOGIES INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 03.06.2022



Das Instrument N9F AU0000114522 FIREFINCH LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.06.2022

The instrument N9F AU0000114522 FIREFINCH LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 03.06.2022



Das Instrument E7V FR0010451203 REXEL S.A. INH. EO 5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.06.2022

The instrument E7V FR0010451203 REXEL S.A. INH. EO 5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 03.06.2022

