Australian redox-flow battery specialist Redflow has upped the ante on its plans to expand into the US market, announcing that it has completed testing to pave the way for its battery energy storage system to be used in conjunction with hybrid inverters manufactured by US solar engineering company Sol-Ark.From pv magazine Australia Australian battery supplier Redflow is moving forward with its planned US expansion strategy, announcing after extensive testing that its zinc-bromine flow battery energy storage solution can now be integrated with hybrid inverters produced by Texas-based storage technology ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...