Donnerstag, 02.06.2022
Final Countdown: Nur noch heute? Ist heute DER Tag? Warum wir hier jetzt Handlungsbedarf sehen…
WKN: 913231 ISIN: NO0010199151 
Tradegate
01.06.22
16:59 Uhr
0,623 Euro
+0,011
+1,80 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2022 | 08:05
PGS ASA: PGS and OFG secure access to market leading P-Cable

June 2, 2022, Oslo, Norway: Reference is made to the announcementissued on March 9, 2022, regarding PGS strengthening its New Energy portfolio. Ocean Floor Geophysics, Inc (OFG), a company in which PGS owns approximately 43%, has now completed the acquisition of NCS SubSea and thereby controls the market-leading P-Cable system, which provides ultra-high resolution 3D seismic data to the oil and gas and new energy markets.

"This transaction further strengthens the PGS-OFG partnership and expands our combined offering within conventional and New Energy markets. We are building OFG to be a preferred provider of marine site characterization and asset integrity services," says Artem Lytkin, Vice President PGS New Energy and an Executive Chairman of OFG.

"OFG is delighted to complete the acquisition of NCS and its P-Cable ultra-high resolution 3D seismic technology. We have seen a significant market interest in P-Cable over the past few months in both traditional oil and gas markets for shallow imaging of reservoirs and geohazards, as well as in new energy markets, particularly for offshore wind surveys. We look forward to offering P-Cable products and services to existing and new customers," says Matthew Kowalczyk, CEO of OFG.

FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries.

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
