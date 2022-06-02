Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown: Nur noch heute? Ist heute DER Tag? Warum wir hier jetzt Handlungsbedarf sehen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
02.06.22
08:04 Uhr
1,052 Euro
-0,018
-1,68 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0541,08409:19
Dow Jones News
02.06.2022 | 08:31
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 02-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 1 June 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           35,000     15,000 
                            EUR1.082 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.922 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.060     GBP0.904 
 
                                    GBP0.914188 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.074338

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,324,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6872       1.082         XDUB      08:43:28      00059238769TRLO0 
1956       1.072         XDUB      10:18:46      00059241889TRLO0 
893       1.072         XDUB      10:18:46      00059241888TRLO0 
543       1.072         XDUB      10:21:34      00059241958TRLO0 
841       1.072         XDUB      10:21:34      00059241957TRLO0 
1776       1.072         XDUB      10:58:43      00059243341TRLO0 
4390       1.076         XDUB      11:38:11      00059244837TRLO0 
2520       1.076         XDUB      11:38:11      00059244836TRLO0 
4129       1.078         XDUB      14:38:34      00059252106TRLO0 
2000       1.076         XDUB      14:50:48      00059253559TRLO0 
143       1.070         XDUB      15:13:31      00059256050TRLO0 
103       1.070         XDUB      15:13:31      00059256051TRLO0 
61        1.070         XDUB      15:13:36      00059256056TRLO0 
38        1.070         XDUB      15:13:40      00059256072TRLO0 
21        1.070         XDUB      15:13:45      00059256082TRLO0 
29        1.070         XDUB      15:13:49      00059256089TRLO0 
26        1.070         XDUB      15:16:04      00059256279TRLO0 
954       1.070         XDUB      15:16:37      00059256327TRLO0 
3990       1.070         XDUB      15:16:37      00059256326TRLO0 
2000       1.064         XDUB      15:49:21      00059259468TRLO0 
1715       1.060         XDUB      16:02:21      00059260618TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
652       92.20         XLON      08:12:01      00059237663TRLO0 
2328       92.20         XLON      08:12:01      00059237664TRLO0 
2992       91.20         XLON      09:39:56      00059241050TRLO0 
2500       91.50         XLON      12:39:09      00059246781TRLO0 
2682       91.30         XLON      13:27:21      00059248253TRLO0 
1747       91.50         XLON      14:56:57      00059254223TRLO0 
1000       90.40         XLON      15:34:36      00059257982TRLO0 
1099       90.80         XLON      15:47:51      00059259329TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  165616 
EQS News ID:  1366645 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1366645&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

CAIRN HOMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.