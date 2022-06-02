DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 02-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

2 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 1 June 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 35,000 15,000 EUR1.082 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.922 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.060 GBP0.904 GBP0.914188 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.074338

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,324,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6872 1.082 XDUB 08:43:28 00059238769TRLO0 1956 1.072 XDUB 10:18:46 00059241889TRLO0 893 1.072 XDUB 10:18:46 00059241888TRLO0 543 1.072 XDUB 10:21:34 00059241958TRLO0 841 1.072 XDUB 10:21:34 00059241957TRLO0 1776 1.072 XDUB 10:58:43 00059243341TRLO0 4390 1.076 XDUB 11:38:11 00059244837TRLO0 2520 1.076 XDUB 11:38:11 00059244836TRLO0 4129 1.078 XDUB 14:38:34 00059252106TRLO0 2000 1.076 XDUB 14:50:48 00059253559TRLO0 143 1.070 XDUB 15:13:31 00059256050TRLO0 103 1.070 XDUB 15:13:31 00059256051TRLO0 61 1.070 XDUB 15:13:36 00059256056TRLO0 38 1.070 XDUB 15:13:40 00059256072TRLO0 21 1.070 XDUB 15:13:45 00059256082TRLO0 29 1.070 XDUB 15:13:49 00059256089TRLO0 26 1.070 XDUB 15:16:04 00059256279TRLO0 954 1.070 XDUB 15:16:37 00059256327TRLO0 3990 1.070 XDUB 15:16:37 00059256326TRLO0 2000 1.064 XDUB 15:49:21 00059259468TRLO0 1715 1.060 XDUB 16:02:21 00059260618TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 652 92.20 XLON 08:12:01 00059237663TRLO0 2328 92.20 XLON 08:12:01 00059237664TRLO0 2992 91.20 XLON 09:39:56 00059241050TRLO0 2500 91.50 XLON 12:39:09 00059246781TRLO0 2682 91.30 XLON 13:27:21 00059248253TRLO0 1747 91.50 XLON 14:56:57 00059254223TRLO0 1000 90.40 XLON 15:34:36 00059257982TRLO0 1099 90.80 XLON 15:47:51 00059259329TRLO0

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

