DGAP-News: First Hydrogen Corp. / Key word(s): Personnel

FIRST HYDROGEN ADDS D'AMICIS TO THE UK TEAM



02.06.2022 / 00:10

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



For Immediate Release TSXV/FHYD/OTC/FHYDF/FSE/FIT



FIRST HYDROGEN ADDS D'AMICIS TO THE UK TEAM Vancouver, B.C., June 2, 2022 - Vancouver, British Columbia - First Hydrogen Corp. ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) has appointed Carlo Alberto D'Amicis as Chief Financial Officer of First Hydrogen Limited, to support the automotive and energy company's growth. Mr. D'Amicis joins First Hydrogen from RHI Magnesita N.V., a global leader in refractories with annual revenues of €2.5 billion, listed on the London Stock Exchange, where he led a 120-person global finance team situated in over 15 countries as a Senior Finance Executive. Mr. D'Amicis held the position of CFO Americas for RHI Magnesita; his responsibilities included integration of the business post-merger between RHI and Magnesita, which provided him with valuable experience in restructuring their business and developing shared service centers while helping to drive consistent gross margin expansion. Prior to RHI Magnesita, Mr. D'Amicis was a Senior Finance Executive for Magnesita where he helped the business toward the successful merger with RHI and the subsequent IPO on the London Stock Exchange. Mr. D'Amicis has also held senior management positions at PwC and KPMG; and is a Certified Accountant and a Certified Public Auditor in the Italian Public Register. Having worked for international engagements for public companies listed in Europe, the UK and the U.S., Carlo brings extensive experience in leadership, corporate strategy, listings and transactions including M&A and carve-outs. In his role at First Hydrogen Limited, Carlo will support the Company's C-suite to deliver its first hydrogen-powered light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and establish environmentally sustainable green hydrogen production sites. Mr. D'Amicis' experience will also hugely contribute to First Hydrogen's long-term strategy: developing a full hydrogen solution company with Green Hydrogen production, hydrogen vehicle production and hydrogen mobility fuel delivery services and make the transition to zero emissions transport easy and affordable for its customers. Nick Wrigley, Chairman at First Hydrogen, says: "Carlo's appointment signifies further growth for First Hydrogen as the company goes to the next stage in its development. We are at an exciting point where our first hydrogen fuel cell demonstrator vehicles will start testing in the next few months and we are establishing our first green hydrogen production sites in the UK. At the same time, government and investor attention is on hydrogen as part of the solution to the global carbon challenge. Carlo has great experience in leading multinational companies and will support us to take the company further in its mission to secure a zero-emission future." Carlo Alberto D'Amicis, Chief Financial Officer for First Hydrogen Automotive, comments: "I am proud and excited to be joining First Hydrogen as Chief Financial Officer. With carbon neutrality becoming one of the world's most urgent missions, First Hydrogen will play a key role in decarbonizing the transport industry. This is a unique opportunity to be part of a forward-thinking and game-changing company with a truly talented international team fully committed to the development of a more sustainable future. I am excited and privileged to start this new journey and help First Hydrogen build the path toward a zero-emission value chain." About First Hydrogen Corp. (FirstHydrogen.com) First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution and supercritical carbon dioxide extractor systems. The Company is designing and building hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered light commercial demonstrator vehicles ("LCV") under two agreements with AVL Powertrain and Ballard Power Systems Inc. The LCV will have a range of 500+ kilometres. At the same time, the company has launched its bespoke vehicle design phase which will develop its fleet of proprietary zero emission vehicles. First Hydrogen is also developing refueling capability working with FEV Consulting GmbH, the automotive consultancy of FEV Group of Aachen Germany. The Company is also pursuing opportunities in green hydrogen production and distribution in the UK and elsewhere. On behalf of the Board of Directors of FIRST HYDROGEN CORP. "Balraj Mann" Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Contact: Balraj Mann

First Hydrogen Corp.

604-601-2018

investors@firsthydrogen.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains information or statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward looking information may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of First Hydrogen, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments and the future operations, strengths and strategies of First Hydrogen. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements made in this news release are based on management's assumptions and analysis and other factors that may be drawn upon by management to form conclusions and make forecasts or projections, including management's experience and assessments of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Although management believes that these assumptions, analyses and assessments are reasonable at the time the statements contained in this news release are made, actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Examples of risks and factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements may include: the timing and unpredictability of regulatory actions; regulatory, legislative, legal or other developments with respect to its operations or business; limited marketing and sales capabilities; early stage of the industry and product development; limited products; reliance on third parties; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of increasing competition; the loss of key management personnel; capital requirements and liquidity; access to capital; the timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of COVID-19; shifts in the demand for First Hydrogen's products and the size of the market; patent law reform; patent litigation and intellectual property; conflicts of interest; and general market and economic conditions. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of First Hydrogen as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. First Hydrogen undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

02.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

