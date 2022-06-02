FotoWare AS: FotoWare acquires Swiss Digital Asset Management solution provider Picturepark

The move represents FotoWare's first acquisition of another Digital Asset Management vendor

OSLO, Norway, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FotoWare, a global pioneer and innovator in Digital Asset Management (DAM) solutions, continues their business journey and growth, acquiring the Swiss DAM and Content Management platform Picturepark, further strengthening their European footprint.

Since the Norwegian software investor, Viking Venture, bought FotoWare in 2020, the company has been active in making acquisitions that complement their strategy and products. During the past year, they have acquired Buildpix AB in Sweden, InfoMAX ApS in Denmark, Xenario UK, and Xenario GmbH in Germany, establishing a strong presence in Northern and Central Europe. Now, they are taking an even greater market share, with expertise in a key industry and market in the DACH region.

"Picturepark and FotoWare share many similarities," says FotoWare CEO, Anne Gretland, "both have a prestigious history as innovative pioneers within the digital asset management industry for more than 20 years, and our vision and mission are in alignment." Gretland continues, "We are delighted to have acquired Picturepark and are very excited about the benefits this will bring for both sets of customers - and the opportunities it will provide for our products. This will allow our teams to innovate more, and at greater speed than before."

Founded in 2000, Picturepark has a long history of providing businesses with Enterprise DAM and product content management solutions and has been particularly focused on the Retail & Manufacturing industry. Like FotoWare, they have a diverse and international culture, with employees of more than 9 nationalities and with additional offices in the US and Austria. They also have a strong customer base including UEFA, Breitling, Faber Castell, Specialized, Swiss Olympic, Bosch Security, and many more.

Now, as a part of FotoWare, Picturepark will continue to offer organizations top quality management and automation solutions for their digital asset and product data management needs. The acquisition will enable Picturepark to more aggressively deliver to the complex needs of customers, while also gaining access to greater marketing and sales resources and a partner network across Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania.

Ramon Forster, General Manager Picturepark, adds: "Picturepark has invested a lot over the last years into our new versatile API-first Content Platform with the goal to meet customer's future needs of powerful content management solutions that outlast and outperform. With FotoWare, Picturepark has met a company that meets the same values and goals, and with which growing jointly together we can deploy our unique strength to make the FotoWare group become a leading market player."

With companies worldwide experiencing an increased need for digitalization, DAM providers such as FotoWare and Picturepark are preparing for massive growth in the years to come, making constant improvements to their products. With this recent acquisition, FotoWare aims to increase their presence in Central Europe, particularly amongst companies working in Retail, Manufacturing, and E-commerce. This will enable FotoWare to innovate and grow at a higher pace and is a strategic move towards becoming the leading DAM provider in Europe.

"This is an important acquisition for FotoWare and signals yet another great stride forward in the company's ambitious expansion strategy," says Jostein Vik, Partner at Viking Venture and Chairman of the Board at FotoWare. "It marks the first acquisition of another vendor in the Digital Asset Management space and increases market share for the FotoWare group whilst adding technical excellence and further strengthening FotoWare's position in the DACH region."

About FotoWare

FotoWare is a Norwegian software company that enables businesses and organizations to efficiently store, manage, find, share, and re-use their digital files.

With more than 25 years of experience, FotoWare is a world-leading provider of Digital Asset Management (DAM) solutions and is well-established internationally. Its customers include The Financial Times, Volkswagen, The White House Historical Association, The Economist, Metropolitan Police and over 4,000 more.

Today, FotoWare has 86 employees from 24 different countries, working in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, the UK, and Australia. Having a strong company culture is a top priority for the company, and in both 2020 and 2021 FotoWare was announced as one of the best places to work in Norway and Europe by Great Place to Work. FotoWare has a global partner network with reselling partners in 15 different countries, and the company is also a Gold Partner of Microsoft.

About Picturepark

Picturepark is a Swiss Digital Asset Management solution from parent company Vision Information Transaction (VIT) that seeks to provide content management products that outlast and outperform.

First released in 1998, Picturepark was an early pioneer in the Digital Asset Management industry, offering a central digital asset repository that could be accessible from anywhere using nothing more than a web browser for an interface. Over the last two decades, the solution has built a strong customer base that includes globally recognized brands, particularly in retail, such as Breitling, Faber Castell, Specialized, Swiss Olympic, Bosch Security, and UEFA.

Headquartered in Aarau, Switzerland, Picturepark has an internationally diverse team, representing more than 9 nationalities, as well as having support offices in the USA, India, and Austria, and a global network of partners. Picturepark is a proud member of Swiss made software: the nationally and internationally recognized symbol for Swiss quality in software development.

