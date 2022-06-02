DJ Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc (MESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.3199
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4981300
CODE: MESG LN
ISIN: LU1769088581
