Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of BoMill AB (275/22)

Trading in BoMill AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is June 7, 2022. Short name: BOMILL BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017832538 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 255479 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB +46 11 32 30 732.