

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google is combining its video calling apps Duo and Meet into a single integrated video platform aiming to simplify communication services.



Google Workspace tweeted, 'In the coming weeks, we are adding GoogleMeet features to the Duo app, and later this year, we'll update the Duo app to GoogleMeet, creating one video experience that's better together.'



The merged service will be known as Google Meet, with features of Duo that was primarily designed for personal video calling. The integrated experience will provide users with a single solution service for both video calling and meetings.



In a blog post, the Google Workspace team said that beginning this month, the company will add various features to the Duo mobile app, such as customize virtual backgrounds in calls and meetings; schedule meetings; In-meeting chat for deeper engagement; and live share content to enable interaction with all participants on the call. Further, the size of video calls will be increased from a current limit of 32 to 100 participants.



Later this year, the Duo app will be renamed to Google Meet, the single video communications service across Google that is available to everyone at no-cost.



Google noted that there is no need for Duo users to download a new app, but to simply ensure to have the latest version of Duo installed on the device.



The company said the transition from Duo to Meet will be done as smooth as possible, and admins will receive an email detailing the impact to their organization. For Google Workspace users, Meet can continue to be used on the web or mobile, as long as the Meet service is ON in the admin console.



For those using Duo as their cross-platform video calling appservice, Google has already introduced new features like group calls for up to 32 people, the addition of doodles, masks, and fun effects with family mode, and video calling on tablets, foldables, smart devices, and TVs.



Further, for those using Google Meet, the company offers more than 100 features and improvements since the launch of Meet to everyone in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The company said it has made quality and reliability improvements as well as introducing new moderation controls to help keep meetings safe and productive.



Apart from video conferencing for work, millions of people around the globe use video meetings to host game nights, parent-teacher conferences, and gatherings of their community groups.







