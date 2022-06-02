India's rooftop solar installations increased by 34% year on year in the January-March period, despite a 17% increase in system costs.From pv magazine India India's cumulative rooftop solar capacity reached 7.6 GW by March 31, with 456 MW added in the first quarter, according to a new report by Mercom India. Rooftop solar installations rose 34% year on year in the January-March period. They accounted for 15% of 3 GW of quarterly solar installations. The commercial and industrial segment once again accounted for most of the rooftop solar installations in the first quarter. The industrial segment ...

