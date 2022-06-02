DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2022 / 11:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist
DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 110.2102
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10409609
CODE: TIPH LN
ISIN: LU1452600601
