Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2022) - Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE: NPRA) (FSE: 2P6) (OTCQB:NPRFF) ("Nepra" or the "Company"), the creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, reported 51% revenue growth year over year for the first quarter. The Company earned revenue of $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $1.4 million over the prior year three months ended period.

"The first quarter of the year is typically the slowest sale cycle of our year", reports CEO, David Wood. "This is a strong indication of our continued growth which expect to extend throughout the remainder of the year". All of the current company revenue has been generated from its core ingredient sale business, which continues to have strong demand.

"We are working on many new formulas for customers right now that could generate exciting boosts of revenue off of our typical growth cycles", states further David Wood. Nepra is a specialty ingredient supplier to major brands and is able to build sales moats around its ingredient sales by being involved in the formulation process and more often than not, the actual blending of the materials, which results in a proprietary formula with its customers.

The Company also announces that Mr. John Maculley tendered his resignation as Chief Operating Officer of the Company effective May 20, 2022. We thank Mr. Maculley for his service to the Company and wish him success in his future endeavors.

