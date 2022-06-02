Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2022) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC PINK: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative AI service provider and operator of the Business Hub, today announced the launch of its rebranded and redesigned website available at www.tenetfintech.com.

In tandem with the launch of the new website, the Company also published a revamped Investor Presentation, which expands on the Company's operations in China in addition to its North American and global growth initiatives. A copy of the presentation can be downloaded by clicking on the following link: Tenet First Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, includes Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries provide various analytics and AI-based services to businesses and financial institutions through its Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. For more information: http://www.tenetfintech.com

