Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2022) - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) ("InZinc" or the "Company") announces that at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 26, 2022, InZinc's shareholders voted in favour of all items of business.

A total of 35,396,668 common shares were represented at the Meeting, being 28.88% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:

Directors Votes For % of Votes Kerry M. Curtis 28,260,539 90.60% Louis G. Montpellier 28,310,539 90.76% Wayne Hubert 26,243,659 84.13% John Murphy 28,463,539 91.25% Steve Vanry 28,310,539 90.76%

Auditors Votes For % of Votes To appoint Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration. 35,226,414 99.52%

Stock Option Plan Votes For % of Votes To re-approve the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan. 28,197,539 90.40%



Grant of Stock Options

InZinc announces the grant of incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants to purchase a total of 2,425,000 common shares of the Company for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.06 per share effective June 1, 2022. These stock options will vest over the next 12 months.

About InZinc

InZinc is well financed and focused on growth through exploration and advancement of its direct and equity interest in multiple North American base metals projects. The road accessible Indy project (100% earn-in), located in central British Columbia, comprises discoveries of near surface mineralization and large untested zinc and precious metal exploration targets along a 29 km long trend with potential for the discovery of a new regional scale mineralized belt. InZinc is also a significant shareholder of American West Metals (ASX: AW1) which is advancing the West Desert zinc-copper project and the Storm Copper and Copper Warrior projects in North America. In addition, InZinc will receive 50% of the revenue (NSR) from the sale of indium mined from West Desert.

InZinc Mining Ltd.

Wayne Hubert

____________

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 604.687.7211

Website: www.inzincmining.com

For further information contact :

Joyce Musial

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Phone: 604.317.2728

Email: joyce@inzincmining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information includes, but are not limited to, statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as the successful completion of American West's Initial Public Offering on the Australian Securities Exchange. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "design", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results, performance, or actions and that actual results and actions may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 filed with certain securities commissions in Canada and other information released by the Company and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

