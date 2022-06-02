NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Føroya Landsstýri - Bonds (FO-LB 240602) admitted to trading on 2 June 2022

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Føroya Landsstýri - The Government of the Faroe Islands 2 Org. no: N/A 3 LEI 213800P8SSDDDNIK9Z83 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) FO-LB 240602 5 ISIN code DK0030509393 6 CFI code DTFUFB 7 FISN númer FOEROYA/1.25/ JUN 2024 8 Bonds/bills: 9 Total issued amount DKK 1,100,000,000 10 Total amount previously issued DKK 0 11 Amount issued at this time DKK 1,100,000,000 12 Denomination in CSD DKK 1,000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet bond 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency DKK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date June 2, 2022 19 First ordinary installment date June 2, 2024 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency 1 22 Maturity date June 2, 2024 23 Interest rate 1.25% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Compound 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention ACT/ACT 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date June 2, 2022 32 First ordinary coupon date June 2, 2023 33 Coupon frequency Annually, 2 June 34 Total number of coupon payments 2 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option 46 Put option 47 Convertible 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository VP Securities A/S, Denmark 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading June 2, 2022 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to June 2, 2022 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading June 3, 2022 55 Order book ID FO-LB_240602 56 Instrument subtype Foreign Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_FOREIGN_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type EUSB - Sovereign Bond