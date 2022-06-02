Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.06.2022
Hochrangige UN-Diplomatin könnte Spekulation auslösen...
GlobeNewswire
02.06.2022 | 14:17
Invitation to CEO Meets Investor event

Nasdaq Baltic kindly invites you to its traditional event CEO Meets Investor
which is going to take place online on June 9(Thursday) from 10:00 until 12:30
(EET). 


On the agenda:

10.00-10.05 Opening | Saulius Malinauskas, Nasdaq Vilnius, CEO
10.05-10.30 Šiauliu bankas | Vytautas Sinius, CEO
10.30-10.55 Grigeo | Gintautas Pangonis, CEO
10.55-11.40 EPSO-G group of companies:            
           EPSO-G | Robertas Vyšniauskas, valdybos pirmininkas
           Litgrid | Rokas Masiulis, CEO
           Amber Grid | Nemunas Biknius, CEO
11.40-12.05 East West Agro | Gediminas Kvietkauskas, CEO
12.05-12.30 Vilkyškiu pienine | Gintaras Bertašius, CEO

Moderator of the event is Vytautas Plunksnis, Chairman of the Board of
Investors Association in Lithuania. 

The event is aimed at introducing listed companies to investors, providing them
with an opportunity to meet CEOs of listed companies online, ask questions and
hear first-hand information. The event is designed for active and potential
investors who are interested in investing in securities, for financial
analysts, finance brokers, investment fund managers, market participants,
journalists and other stakeholders.The event will be held in Lithuanian
language. 



REGISTER HERE.

Participation is free of charge.

Nasdaq Vilnius
+370 5 253 1400
vilnius@nasdaq.com
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

For more information about Nasdaq Privacy Policy, please consult 
http://business.nasdaq.com/privacy-statement
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
