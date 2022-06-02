Invitation to CEO Meets Investor event

Nasdaq Baltic kindly invites you to its traditional event CEO Meets Investor which is going to take place online on June 9(Thursday) from 10:00 until 12:30 (EET). On the agenda: 10.00-10.05 Opening | Saulius Malinauskas, Nasdaq Vilnius, CEO 10.05-10.30 Šiauliu bankas | Vytautas Sinius, CEO 10.30-10.55 Grigeo | Gintautas Pangonis, CEO 10.55-11.40 EPSO-G group of companies: EPSO-G | Robertas Vyšniauskas, valdybos pirmininkas Litgrid | Rokas Masiulis, CEO Amber Grid | Nemunas Biknius, CEO 11.40-12.05 East West Agro | Gediminas Kvietkauskas, CEO 12.05-12.30 Vilkyškiu pienine | Gintaras Bertašius, CEO Moderator of the event is Vytautas Plunksnis, Chairman of the Board of Investors Association in Lithuania. The event is aimed at introducing listed companies to investors, providing them with an opportunity to meet CEOs of listed companies online, ask questions and hear first-hand information. The event is designed for active and potential investors who are interested in investing in securities, for financial analysts, finance brokers, investment fund managers, market participants, journalists and other stakeholders.The event will be held in Lithuanian language. REGISTER HERE. Participation is free of charge. Nasdaq Vilnius +370 5 253 1400 vilnius@nasdaq.com www.nasdaqbaltic.com For more information about Nasdaq Privacy Policy, please consult http://business.nasdaq.com/privacy-statement