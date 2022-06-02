Apiture Named One of American Banker's Best Places to Work in Fintech 2022

Digital banking provider recognized for the fourth year in a row

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2022 / Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, has been named to the American Banker Best Places to Work in Fintech list for 2022. This is the fourth consecutive year that Apiture has received this honor.

Fifty firms were named to the list, each boasting a wide range of benefits that are appealing to their employees. The winners were selected through a two-part survey process, completed with the help of the Best Companies Group. The surveys measured employee satisfaction in addition to examining benefits and policies.

Apiture was selected for its company culture and generous benefits, including outstanding health care benefits, meant to minimize out-of-pocket costs for employees. Another feature that highlights Apiture's diverse and inclusive culture is a voice system that allows job candidates to record their names to ensure they are pronounced correctly.

"Our team has been collecting impressive accolades over the past few months, and I am especially grateful for this recognition, as it is a direct reflection of employee feedback," said Apiture CEO Chris Babcock. "We cannot develop innovative digital banking solutions without our greatest asset, our people, and we are honored and humbled that they find Apiture a truly great place to work."

Apiture was also recently honored as Best Business Digital Banking Solutions Provider by the FinTech Futures Banking Tech Awards USA and Entrepreneur of the Year by the WilmintonBiz Coastal Entrepreneur Awards .

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger banks to enabling unique, digital-only brands. Through our API-first strategy, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking means we're dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com .

