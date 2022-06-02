Cool Company Ltd. - Mandatory notification of trade

EPS Ventures Ltd., close associate of Cyril Ducau, Chair of the Board of Cool Company Ltd. (the "Company"), has on 1 June 2022 acquired 6,657 shares in the Company at a price of NOK 92.750073 per share. Following the transaction, EPS Ventures Ltd. holds a total of 15,061,498 shares in the Company, equivalent to 37.64 % of the Company's shares.

Please see attached notification form in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

