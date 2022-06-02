Cybrexa Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybrexa Therapeutics, a clinical-stage oncology biotechnology company developing a novel class of tumor-targeting peptide drug conjugate (PDC) therapeutics, today announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Per Hellsund, is scheduled to present at the upcoming conferences:



Jefferies Healthcare Conference, June 8-10, 2022

Date: Friday, June 10, 2022

Time: 10:30am ET

Location: Marriott Marquis, New York, NY

JMP Securities 2022 Life Sciences Conference, June 15-16, 2022

Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Time: 1:30pm ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

About the alphalex Technology Platform

The Cybrexa alphalex technology is a novel antigen-independent peptide drug conjugate.?

About Cybrexa

Cybrexa is a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel antigen-independent tumor-targeting peptide drug conjugate.

Contacts

Cybrexa Therapeutics:

Stephen Basso

stephen.basso@cybrexa.com

Media Relations:

Caitlin Henderson

TellMed Strategies

caitlin.henderson@tmstrat.com

Investor Relations:

Alex Lobo

Stern Investor Relations

alex.lobo@sternir.com



