Donnerstag, 02.06.2022
Hochrangige UN-Diplomatin könnte Spekulation auslösen...
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2022 | 14:41
31 Leser



Cybrexa Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybrexa Therapeutics, a clinical-stage oncology biotechnology company developing a novel class of tumor-targeting peptide drug conjugate (PDC) therapeutics, today announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Per Hellsund, is scheduled to present at the upcoming conferences:

Jefferies Healthcare Conference, June 8-10, 2022
Date: Friday, June 10, 2022
Time: 10:30am ET
Location: Marriott Marquis, New York, NY

JMP Securities 2022 Life Sciences Conference, June 15-16, 2022
Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022
Time: 1:30pm ET
Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

About the alphalex Technology Platform
The Cybrexa alphalex technology is a novel antigen-independent peptide drug conjugate.?

About Cybrexa
Cybrexa is a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel antigen-independent tumor-targeting peptide drug conjugate.

Contacts

Cybrexa Therapeutics:
Stephen Basso
stephen.basso@cybrexa.com

Media Relations:
Caitlin Henderson
TellMed Strategies
caitlin.henderson@tmstrat.com

Investor Relations:
Alex Lobo
Stern Investor Relations
alex.lobo@sternir.com



