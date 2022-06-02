DJ Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIL5 LN) Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 17.188

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13512019

CODE: GIL5 LN

ISIN: LU1439943090

