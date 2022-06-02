Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market worth $3.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market by Mobility, Application (Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement, Federal Law Enforcement), Mode of Operation, Size, System, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Unmanned ground vehicles market is estimated to be USD 2.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2027. Growth of this market can be attributed to the rise in trade of Unmanned ground vehicles, developments in the military sector, and unmanned commercial sector.

Major players in the Unmanned ground vehicles market include BAE Systems (UK), QinetiQ (UK), Teledyne - FLIR (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Northrop Grumman Corp. (US), ECA Group (France), and Lockheed Martin (US). Other key players in the market are Hexagon AB (Sweden), General Dynamics (US), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Hyundai Rotem Company (South Korea) and Elbit Systems (Israel). The report covers various industry trends and new technological innovations in the Unmanned ground vehicles market for the period, 2018-2027.

Rising adoption of UGVs for counter-insurgency operations

Terrorism is a serious global issue and has resulted in a significant number of civilian deaths during the last decade. Terrorism imposes a harmful impact on the social as well as economic conditions of countries. For instance, the 1993 bomb blasts in London resulted in a loss of USD 1.00 billion to the insurance industry of the UK. Hence, countries affected by terrorism are procuring and developing advanced military equipment to prevent and fight terrorism. This has led major players in the military robotics industry to develop UGVs to counter-terror attacks. For instance, Northrop Grumman exhibited its medium-sized unmanned ground Vehicles, CUTLASS, at the Counter Terror Expo held in London in 2013. A wide range of live daily scenario-based capabilities to remotely handle hazardous situations and carry out surveillance activities by UGVs were demonstrated during this expo. According to The Telegraph, CUTLASS has replaced Wheelbarrow, the bomb disposal robot used by the British Army since 2009.

In 2011, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India launched a program for the R&D of state-of-the-art UGVs with an investment of USD 75.0 million. This research program has been planned for 10 years, starting in 2011. The motive of this program is to develop UGVs, specifically for the Indian Army. The use of UGVs has acquired a great significance in counter-insurgency operations and urban as well as jungle warfare situations. These vehicles are used in reconnaissance and surveillance applications and for disposing and managing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). For instance, the Indian Army uses a Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV), Daksh, for counter-insurgency operations. The vehicle is operated remotely and can reach inaccessible or dangerous places. It has a camouflage design and uses electric motors to keep the noise level to a minimum.

By UGV Payloads, Sensor Payloads Projected to Grow At Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Sensors in UGVs are used for several applications including security, combat operations, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Firefighting, and many more. The sensors are eyes and ears of the UGVs which helps them move and carry-out the assigned tasks with accuracy and efficiency. Hence, the sensors are accounted for the highest share of the total UGV payloads market. The constant research & development in the sensor payloads is required for further improving the performance of the UGV and open-up new application areas. Which is responsible for the highest growth of the sensors market in UGV payloads.

SMSS (Squad Mission Support System) by Lockheed Martin (US) is an autonomous unmanned ground vehicle that is primarily designed for logistics support for land forces. SMSS modular design allows the vehicle to be modified as a transport, scout, mobile power, and communication platform. Its sensor suite integrates Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR), infrared, and color camera. It can lock on and follow anyone by identifying the 3D profile captured by inboard sensors.

By UGV military applications, Explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) segment Projected to Grow At Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Explosive Ordinance Disposal is one of the crutial UGV operation in military domain. EOD robots are used for identifying and difusing the traps, explosives, dangerous objects, etc. These UGVs are integrated with bomb detection systems. The UGVs used for Explosive Ordinance Disposal carries several different payloads depending on the type of EOD mission.

North America region accounts for largest market share in Unmanned ground vehicles market

North America led the Unmanned ground vehicles market in 2021, with the US accounting for the largest share of the regional market. The growing demand for Unmanned ground vehicles in the US and Canada, and the use of unmanned ground vehicles in different commercial as well as military applications are key factors driving the market in North America.

Major unmanned ground vehicles market players present in North America include L3harris Technologies (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Teledyne-FLIR. (US), Northrop Grumman Corp. (US), and General Dynamics (US). Other key players present in North America are Textron Inc. (US), and Oshkosh Inc (US).

