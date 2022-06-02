

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company (F) said on Thursday that it has posted a decline in its total vehicle sold in the U.S for the month of May and year-to-date period.



For the month of May, the automaker posted its total vehicle sales at 154,461, compared with 161,725 vehicles sold during the same period of 2021.



For year to date period, the firm sold 763,558 vehicles, less than 880,872 vehicles sold for the same period, last year.



Andrew Frick, Vice President, Sales, Distribution & Trucks, Ford Blue, said: 'While the global semiconductor chip shortage remains an issue for the industry, our inventory continues to turn at record rates with nearly 50 percent of our retail sales coming from previously placed orders. Our newest models, including Bronco, Bronco Sport and Maverick, continue to enhance our sales volume. Our electric vehicle sales, with the addition of F-150 Lightning this month, increased 222 percent- growing at almost four times the rate of the industry.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FORD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de