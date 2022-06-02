Hammer Mill Market to Reach US$ 1,106 Mn by 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

With a CAGR of 4.3%, this Hammer Mill Market is estimated to expand at a considerable rate, reaching a valuation of more than US$ 1,106 Mn by 2032. This hammer mill is available in different types like pneumatic discharge, gravity discharge, bottom discharge, and so on. Out of all, the pneumatic discharge type is projected to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Germany hammer mill market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.9%.

NEWARK, Del., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the global hammer mill market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.3%, reaching a valuation of more than US$ 1,106 Mn by 2032.

Hammer mills are suitable for breaking hard, dry materials such as straw, maize cobs, wood chips, and other fibrous materials. They are effective for use in residential areas because of their low vibration and noise levels, but they are also a good investment for commercial applications because of their long life and minimal maintenance needs. They may be utilized in a broad range of sectors due to their diverse processing capabilities, and the speed can be modified to meet varied materials.

Hammer mills are becoming increasingly popular these days. The primary reason for this is that they are extremely adaptable devices. They may be utilized for a variety of purposes, including the generation of biomass and feed. They are also incredibly efficient and capable of handling a big volume of material.

"Increased machine utilization and demand for high-quality goods in various sectors, as well as the integration of smart devices into equipment, are driving the expansion of the hammer mill market," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

At a CAGR of 5.8%, the fastest-growing product type is Pneumatic Discharge from 2022 to 2032.

From 2017 to 2021, the market for Hammer Mill increased at 3.4% CAGR and is expected to grow by 4.3% in 2022

Over the forecast period, the hammer mill market in Germany is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.9%.

is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.9%. Over the forecast period, the hammer mill market in agriculture sector is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.2%.

By Sales Channel, OEM is set to account for more than 95% of the global market

By 2032, East is estimated to have the largest share of the global market, accounting for more than 48%.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key hammer mill manufacturers included in the report are -

Andritz

Sandvik AB

Manfredini & Schianchi Srl

Prater Industries

Kurimoto Group

Hosokawa Micron Corporation

Rasa Corporation

Lehra Fuel Tech Pvt Ltd

Perkin Elmer

Kahl & Schlichterle

Schenck Process Holding Ltd Gmbh

Gebr Bellmer Gmbh Maschinenfabrik

Doppstadt

Key Segments Covered in Hammer Mill Analysis

Product Type:

Lump Breakers

Gravity Discharge

Pneumatic Discharge

Full Circle Screen

Horizontal In-Feed

Capacity:

Upto 100 kg/h

100 to 500kg/h

500 to 1000kg/h

1000 to 3000kg/h

3000 to 6000kg/h

6000 to 10000kg/h

Above 10000

Application:

Fine Milling

Coarse Milling

End Use Industry:

Agriculture

Food and Feed

Metals and Mining

Energy and Power

Scrap Recycling

Chemicals

Pharmaceutical

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East & Africa

