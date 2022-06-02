Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Hochrangige UN-Diplomatin könnte Spekulation auslösen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.06.2022 | 18:34
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CGTN: Children: From 'saplings' to 'forest' for Chinese nation

BEIJING, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Children are highly valued in the Chinese culture and viewed as the future of a family. Furthermore, their growth is vital for the future of China, a nation determined to achieve rejuvenation.