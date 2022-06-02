New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2022) - Duplicent (duplicent.com) has developed many revolutionary, state-of-the-art products to serve the energy, vehicle, and information-technology industries, with more lined up to target other sectors. Duplicent intends to commercialize its technology to have the broadest impact worldwide. Newly developed groundbreaking products include a Liquid Metal Shooting Fusion Reactor, Road Brake, Full Keyboard Phone, Internet Memory, and Geofenced Cloud Applications-all fusing modern engineering with innovation and positioned to be possible catalysts for change.

To create a clean, abundant source of energy, Duplicent's Liquid Metal Shooting Fusion Reactor builds on existing heated liquid metal fusion reactors by achieving a higher compression of the plasma. Its smaller core better preserves the heat of the fusion reaction in the liquid metal, thereby maximizing its efficiency.



The aim is to potentially make car travel safer with Duplicent's new, advanced Road Brake. This flat rubber pad, deployed from beneath a vehicle, is activated in an emergency to contact the road surface and immediately slow the car by creating friction with the pavement-but causing no damage to the road itself due to its rubber bottom. The Road Brake's surface is three times the area of the four tires combined, making it a more powerful tool to stop any vehicle. Retracted after each use, its low profile renders it invisible under the car during normal driving.

Duplicent's one-of-a-kind Full Keyboard Phone actually serves as more of a mini-laptop. Embedded and folded into a smartphone casing is a full keyboard and trackpad that can be removed and unfolded when desired. Desktop software such as office automation tools can easily be used on this phone as well, along with other accommodating features.





The cutting-edge advances from Duplicent in Internet Memory and Geofenced Cloud Applications are potentially precedent setting for the worldwide web. While the former uses the internet to create computer memory by suspending information between servers, the latter, a cloud-computing architecture that is among the most user friendly of Duplicent's recent inventions, offers a new way to shop. By allowing smartphone software apps to be hosted and processed in the cloud, it's possible for each app to be dedicated to a geofence (GPS coordinate) location, so that a customer can find and purchase products in a store via a streaming app on that phone, with no downloads necessary.



About Duplicent Technologies

Duplicent, LLC, a diversified technology development company, develops advanced, state-of-the-art products in the fields of energy, braking, engines, phones, computer memory, cloud computing, earthquake mitigation, and aircraft. The company has filed numerous patents, received granted patents, and has many allowed patents globally. Currently Duplicent is in the patenting process across a wide array of technologies to protect its technologies worldwide.

