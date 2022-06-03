This Father's Day, Eskute Teams Up with Innaest for the Global Premiere of Netuno Series

BERLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Father's Day fast approaching, Eskute, a fast-growing e-Bike company, has partnered with Innaest for the global debut of its new Netuno Pro Electric Mountain Bike. Launching alongside the Netuno Electric Mountain Bike, Eskute and Innaest are inviting everyone to "Ride Eskute, Ride with Dad" this summer.

Innaest x Eskute

As a leading e-commerce platform, Innaest helps customers create a creative lifestyle aesthetic with a curated selection of home appliances and household products. Eskute and Innaest have partnered together to provide consumers with more riding options, empowering them to explore the great outdoors and get fit during the warmer months.

The Netuno series is the second generation of Eskute's Voyager eBike series, which launched in 2021. A premium product in Eskute's e-bike portfolio, the Netuno Pro boasts outstanding functionality, particularly when it comes to off-road biking - making it the ideal choice for outdoor travel enthusiasts.

With an upgraded 250W Bafang M410 mid-drive motor, the Netuno Pro delivers robust, instantaneous power to help riders conserve energy and effort, taking the strain out of hills and making moving off from a standstill much easier. What's more, a sophisticated sensor system manages the power delivered to the pedals up to a maximum torque of 80 N.m. and top speed of 25km/h, which increases battery life and maximum range whilst providing tailored support when riders need it.

Eskute's latest Netuno series also features a brand new 36V 14.5AH integrated battery with a Samsung Cell. Thanks to a large battery capacity of 522 Wh, the Netuno and Netuno Pro can travel up to 80 miles on a single charge. These safety-tested batteries are compatible with the Polluno and Polluno Pro, Eskute's 2022 commuter electric bikes. Plus, the Netuno features a brand-new LED screen and supports Bluetooth connectivity, as well as smartphone app control so riders can record their trail trajectories in real time.

"We are thrilled to partner with Innaest for this exciting launch. Innaest has over 24 years of eCommerce experience and a strict system for product selection and inspection, and this cooperation is an affirmation of the quality of Eskute products. June is the best time of summer and we hope that more customers can venture outdoors and enjoy a more eco-friendly, active mode of transportation with our new products. The debut of the Netuno series also coincides with Father's Day and World Cycling Day, giving customers even more reason to make the switch to an electric mountain bike," says Alan, the CEO of Eskute.

The Netuno series launch event will take place between June 3 and 20 on the Innaest website. During this time, the Netuno will be available at an exclusive price of €1249, while the Netuno Pro will be available at €1999. Shoppers will also enjoy rapid delivery between 5-8 working days and a two-year warranty period, which extends to three years in Spain. For more information, visit innaest.com, and Eskute.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1826691/Innaest_x_Eskute.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1728588/Eskute_logo_Logo.jpg