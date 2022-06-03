Hanwha Group has marked World Bee Day by unveiling the country's first solar beehive. The PV modules on the beehive generate electricity to automatically monitor and control internal conditions.Hanwha Group has installed South Korea's first solar beehive at the Korea National University of Agriculture and Fisheries (KNUAF), as part of a pilot program to increase the population of the world's most important pollinators. Around 40,000 bees will help pollinate the fruit trees on campus and vegetation in nearby woodland areas. "The solar beehive consists of two parts: a smart internal beehive that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...