- (PLX AI) - Sectra Q4 orders SEK 1,017.4 million.
- • Q4 revenue SEK 649 million vs. estimate SEK 612 million
|Sectra's year-end report 2021/2022: Higher sales and profit for the fiscal year-Board of Directors proposes increased dividend
|LINKÖPING, Sweden, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) posted its highest sales to date, growth in recurring revenue...
|Sectra Q4 EBIT SEK 141.1 Million vs. Estimate SEK 164 Million
|(PLX AI) - Sectra Q4 orders SEK 1,017.4 million.• Q4 revenue SEK 649 million vs. estimate SEK 612 million
|Sectra signs framework agreement to supply public hospitals in France with imaging IT for digital pathology
|LINKÖPING, Sweden, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) and UniHA, a cooperative of French public hospitals, have signed...
|Swedish defense forces strengthen ability to exchange classified information by expanding partnership with Sectra
