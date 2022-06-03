Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Hochrangige UN-Diplomatin könnte Spekulation auslösen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSNH ISIN: DK0060854669 Ticker-Symbol: CJ2 
Frankfurt
03.06.22
08:04 Uhr
109,40 Euro
+1,40
+1,30 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RINGKJOBING LANDBOBANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RINGKJOBING LANDBOBANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RINGKJOBING LANDBOBANK
RINGKJOBING LANDBOBANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RINGKJOBING LANDBOBANK A/S109,40+1,30 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.