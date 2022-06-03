

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Friday, Italy's composite PMI survey results are due. Thereafter final composite survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global publishes final euro area composite PMI data.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the yen, it fell against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 139.67 against the yen, 1.0755 against the greenback, 0.8549 against the pound and 1.0286 against the franc as of 3:40 am ET.







