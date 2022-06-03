

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales increased at a softer pace in April, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 15.8 percent yearly in April, after a 16.7 percent rise in March.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco increased 7.1 percent annually in April and non-food products rose 15.4 percent. Sales of automotive fuels grew 37.3 percent.



The volume of retail sales rose 15.7 percent year-on-year in April.



The volume of mail order and internet retailing, which accounted for 8.1 percent of all retail sales and involving wide range of goods, fell by 4.2 percent yearly in April, the agency said.







