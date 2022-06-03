

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose in thin trade on Friday, with the U.K. market closed for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.



Sentiment was underpinned by encouraging German retail sales data released earlier in the day.



German exports advanced 4.4 percent on a monthly basis in April, in contrast to the 3.0 percent decline posted in March, data from Destatis showed.



Shipments were expected to grow only 1.5 percent. Year-on-year, exports growth improved to 9.2 percent from 8.5 percent.



Meanwhile, the eurozone services PMI came in at 56.1 in May, a marked decline from 57.7 in April.



U.S. jobs data is due later in the day and it is believed that weak data could sway the Fed towards a less aggressive policy path.



Investors also await the announcement of the interest rate decision by the European Central Bank (ECB) next week.



The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged up 0.2 percent to 442.19 after rising 0.6 percent on Thursday.



Novo Nordisk added 1.3 percent after it reported headline results from the main phases of ONWARDS 1 and ONWARDS 6 phase 3a trials with once-weekly insulin icodec.



French auto parts supplier Faurecia slumped 4 percent on equity dilution worries. The company said it is carrying out a 705 million-euro ($758 million) capital increase to fund its acquisition of German rival Hella.







