South Africa Diesel Genset Market Projected To Reach $159,129 Thousand by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, the South Africa DG set market was worth around $113,289.3 thousand, which is set to touch $159,129.0 thousand by 2030, witnessing a 3.9% compound annual growth rate between 2021 and 2030. The growth in the telecom industry, high demand for high- and medium-power diesel gensets, government investments in the development of infrastructure, and expansion in the construction and manufacturing sectors are driving the market.

With time, the telecom sector in South Africa is rapidly expanding. Broadband InfraCo, Liquid Intelligence Technologies, and Telkom are investing heavily in their network infrastructure. For instance, MTN South Africa has planned to provide 5G services to 60% population by the end of 2025.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/south-africa-diesel-generator-set-market/report-sample

Vodacom South Africa decided to purchase all of Community Investment Ventures Holdings' substantial assets, such as Dark Fibre Africa and Vumatel. Under the terms of the deal, Vodacom will own around 30% of the newly formed entity, called InfraCo, as well as some fiber assets that Vodacom would contribute to InfraCo.

Power Capacity Insights of South Africa DG Set Market Report

In the coming years, the 76-375 kVA category is predicted to develop at a 4.1% CAGR. This is owing to the huge demand for such equipment in commercial buildings, industries, telecom towers, and restaurants.

The 15-75 kVA category held around 40% share of the South Africa DG set market in 2021. This is owing to the wide usage of 15-75-kVA DG sets in small commercial buildings, telecom towers, and retail stores.

Furthermore, the industrial application category will develop at the highest rate in the coming years. This is because of the industrial, mining, oil & gas, and energy & power sectors' significant need for DG systems as a primary or backup power source.

Browse detailed report on South Africa DG Set Market Size, Growth, Challenges, Business Trends and Forecast 2030

Significant Strategic Developments in the Market

Major players in the South Africa DG set market are Aggreko Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Kohler Co., Atlas Copco AB, Jubaili Bros, PacB Power Solutions, Multilec Generator Services, GENERATOR BOYS, Algen Power Generation (PTY) Ltd., and Aksa Power Generation SA (Pty) Ltd.

To achieve a prominent position in the South Africa DG set market, players have been active in product releases. For example, Generac Mobile introduced two portable diesel gensets (MDE570 and MDE330) in October 2021, which are specially intended to be easy to maintain and operate. The rental-ready systems include large detachable doors, which make it easy for technicians to reach all repair points.

South Africa DG Set Market Segmentation Analysis

By Power Rating

15-75 kVA

76-375 kVA

376-750 kVA

Above 750 kVA

By Application

Commercial

Commercial applications, by power rating



15-75 kVA





76-375 kVA





376-750 kVA





Above 750 kVA



Commercial applications, by user



Retail establishments





Offices





Telecom towers





Hospitals





Hotels





Others (transport agencies, party halls, petrol pumps, cold storage facilities, and amusement parks)

Industrial

Industrial applications, by power rating



15-75 kVA





76-375 kVA





376-750 kVA





Above 750 kVA



Industrial applications, by end use



Manufacturing





Energy & Power





Others (small industrial units, construction projects, and locomotives)

Residential

Browse More Related Reports

Zambia Diesel Genset Market Revenue, Trends and Forecast to 2030

Madagascar Diesel Genset Market Revenue, Trends and Forecast to 2030

Ghana DG Set Market Revenue, Trends and Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg