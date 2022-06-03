Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 8 June 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 81,901,907 shares (USD 819,019.07) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 46,834 shares (USD 468.34) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 81,948,741 shares (USD 819,487.41) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: 36,201 shares - DKK 64.3 10,633 shares - DKK 53.5 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66