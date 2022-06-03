Transparency Market Research: PRP and PRF in Cosmetics Market to Register CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2031, TMR Study

Substantial spending on cosmetic procedures from middle-aged and elderly population for young look stokes demand for PRP and PRF in cosmetics treatments

Growing economic prosperity and increasing availability of advanced beauty treatments fuels growth of PRP and PRF in cosmetics market in developing countries

ALBANY, N.Y., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PRP and PRF in cosmetics market is estimated to cross a valuation of US$ 150 Mn by 2031. Substantial rise in spending for skin rejuvenation therapies is creating opportunities in PRF and PRP in cosmetics market. Increasing economic prosperity and growing awareness for personal grooming among individuals of all age groups stokes demand for PRF and PRP in cosmetics procedures in emerging economies.

Attractive results of PRP and PRF in cosmetic treatments in terms of improvement in volume, tone, and texture of the skin, and reduced appearance of wrinkles are some prominent factors for their increasing popularity.

Demand analysis of PRP and PRF cosmetics market reveals middle-aged and elderly population display leading demand for plastic surgeries. According to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in 2020, approximately 10, 129, 529 cosmetic procedures were performed world over, of which 1,601, 713 were breast augmentation procedures, 1, 300, 020 liposuction procedures, and 968, 381 eyelid surgeries.

PRP and PRF in Cosmetics Market - Key Findings of the Report

Future outlook of PRP and PRP in cosmetics market is promising with high potential of PRP and PRF in cosmetic treatments. PPR therapy is an effective substitute for hyaluronic acid and can be used as a dermal filler to help injuries heal fast.

Demand for platelet rich plasma therapy is increasing due to its effectiveness in facial therapy, oral-maxillofacial surgery, rhytides treatment, and augmentation of soft tissue repair.

Key players in the PRP and PRF in cosmetics market are considering capacity expansion to serve the anticipated increase in demand for different types of cosmetic applications such as PRF for facial rejuvenation

Small and large biopharmaceutical companies that offer PRP and PRF in cosmetics procedures are increasingly outsourcing R&D to contract research organizations (CROs) and other clinical service specialists for continued improvement

The pure-PRP segment held nearly 61% market share for PRP and PRF in cosmetics in 2021. The segment is anticipated to continue to hold key share of the PRP and PRF in cosmetics market in the upcoming years. Demand for pure PRP stems from technological advancements leading to its various applications along with its rich platelet content. This, along with growth factor concentrations of pure PRP segment promotes skin rejuvenation.

Efficacy of autologous PRP and PRF product in regenerative medicine and recognition of platelet rich plasma (PRP) as a key source of autologous products for regenerative medicine gathers steam

Developed economies such as the U.S. and countries in Europe account for substantial share of PRP and PRF in cosmetics market.

account for substantial share of PRP and PRF in cosmetics market. North America held the largest revenue share of PRP and PRF in cosmetics market in 2021. New product approvals, technological advancements, and increase in applications of PRP in cosmetic surgeries fuels the growth of PRP and PRF in cosmetics market of the region.

PRP and PRF in Cosmetics Market - Growth Drivers

Attractive outcomes of PRP and PRF therapies for cosmetic treatments including skin rejuvenation, reduced wrinkles, plump of sagging skin, diminished acne scars, improved complexion, and rid of deep creases fuels the growth of PRP and PRF in cosmetics market

High volume demand for cosmetic surgeries which includes breast augmentation, eyelid, and liposuction procedures cements growth of PRP and PRP in cosmetics market

PRP and PRF in Cosmetics Market - Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the PRP and PRF in cosmetics market are;

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Exactech Inc.

EmCyte Corporation

Regen Lab

APEX Biologix

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.

Isto Biologics

The PRP and PRF in cosmetics market is segmented as follows;

PRP and PRF in Cosmetics Market, by Type

Pure-PRP

Pure-PRF

Leukocyte-rick PRP

PRP and PRF in Cosmetics Market, by Origin

Autologous

Homologous

Allogeneic

Others

PRP and PRF in Cosmetics Market, by Application

Skin Rejuvenation

Hair Application

Scar-related Treatment

Face Lift

Plastic Surgery

Others

PRP and PRF in Cosmetics Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

