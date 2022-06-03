SMA Solar Technology has announced plans to build a new manufacturing facility at its headquarters in Niestetal, Germany.From pv magazine Germany SMA Solar Technology AG plans to almost double its production capacity from 21 GW at present to 40 GW by 2024. The solar inverter manufacturer said it wants to build a new gigawatt factory at its headquarters in Niestetal, Germany, with construction scheduled to start by the end of the year. In the future, SMA primarily plans to produce systems for the large-scale plant segment. "With the construction of the new factory, we are securing supply chains ...

