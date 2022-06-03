First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - admittance to trading of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of MapsPeople has been increased. The admittance to trading of new shares will take effect as per 8 June 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061549052 ---------------------------------------------- Name: MapsPeople ---------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 54,896,400 shares ---------------------------------------------- Change: 250,000 shares ---------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 55,146,400 shares ---------------------------------------------- Exercise price, new shares: DKK 0.02 ---------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 0.02 ---------------------------------------------- Short name: MAPS ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 224523 ---------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, tel. (+45) 31 79 90 00