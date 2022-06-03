Anzeige
Sonntag, 05.06.2022
Bei dieser herausragenden operativen Performance sind Kursgewinne angesagt…
WKN: A3CRX0 ISIN: DK0061549052 Ticker-Symbol: 70R 
Frankfurt
03.06.22
08:04 Uhr
0,920 Euro
+0,068
+7,98 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
03.06.2022 | 15:05
First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - admittance to trading of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of MapsPeople has been increased. The admittance to trading
of new shares will take effect as per 8 June 2022 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:            DK0061549052   
----------------------------------------------
Name:            MapsPeople    
----------------------------------------------
Volume before change:    54,896,400 shares
----------------------------------------------
Change:           250,000 shares  
----------------------------------------------
Volume after change:     55,146,400 shares
----------------------------------------------
Exercise price, new shares: DKK 0.02     
----------------------------------------------
Denomination:        DKK 0.02     
----------------------------------------------
Short name:         MAPS       
----------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:        224523      
----------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton, Jesper
Skaarup Vestergaard, tel. (+45) 31 79 90 00
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
