Supplement to the announcement of April 20, 2022 on the publication of the Longo Group AS audited annual report for 2021- the Annual Report of the parent company of the AS Longo Group Group for 2021 is attached. Darta Keršule Group CFO Tel. +371 29578094 darta.kersule@longo.group Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1073026