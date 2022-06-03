Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (98/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB (publ), company registration number 559164-8752, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its B-shares and preference shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is expected to June 13, 2022. The preference shares are currently traded on First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 85,570,107 shares (of which 11,527,890 A-shares, 54,918,490 B- shares and 19,123,727 preference shares). Short Name: EMIL B ------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0016785786 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 259079 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of B- shares to be listed: 78,918,490 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short Name: EMIL PREF ------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0016785794 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 236498 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of preference shares to be listed: 20,628,625 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 35 Real Estate ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 3510 Real Estate ----------------------------------- When issued trading Trading in the B-shares will be on a when issued basis from June 13 up and including June 14, 2022, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 18 and 107-108 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.