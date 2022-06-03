Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
S&P500-Analyst über InnoCan Pharma
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
03.06.2022 | 16:05
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (98/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB (publ),
company registration number 559164-8752, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing
requirements. Provided that Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB (publ) applies for
admission to trading of its B-shares and preference shares on Nasdaq Stockholm,
that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is expected to
June 13, 2022. The preference shares are currently traded on First North Growth
Market. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 85,570,107 shares (of which
11,527,890 A-shares, 54,918,490 B- shares and 19,123,727 preference shares). 

Short Name:                EMIL B         
-------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:                 SE0016785786      
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:               259079         
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of B- shares to be listed: 78,918,490       
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                 CCP Cleared       
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                  Mid cap         
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:              STO Equities CCP/182  
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:              MiFID II tick size table
-------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                    XSTO          
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Short Name:                EMIL PREF        
-------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:                 SE0016785794      
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:               236498         
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of preference shares to be listed: 20,628,625       
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                 CCP Cleared       
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                  Mid cap         
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:              STO Equities CCP/182  
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:              MiFID II tick size table
-------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                    XSTO          
-------------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   35 Real Estate 
-----------------------------------
Supersector code: 3510 Real Estate
-----------------------------------

 When issued trading

Trading in the B-shares will be on a when issued basis from June 13 up and
including June 14, 2022, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the
offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed.
For further information see pages 18 and 107-108 in the prospectus. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.