SMG European Recovery SPAC SE, a société européenne incorporated and existing under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, with registered office at 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (R.C.S. Luxembourg) under number B255839 and bearing LEI number 222100ARKO1EHWTTHK38 announces that in accordance with art. 1 (1) (9) (a) of the law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers, as amended (the "Transparency Law"), the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is the home Member State for SMG European Recovery SPAC SE pursuant to the Transparency Law.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMG European Recovery SPAC SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|http://smg-spac.com
