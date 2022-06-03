Presentation on Thursday, June 9th at 8:00 AM PT

Westlake Village, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2022) - NAQI Logix, a company whose innovative technology and cloud-based platform will be licensed to partners and manufacturers that can benefit from a hands-free/ voice-free connection to digital devices, announced today that it will be presenting at the 12th annual Invitational on Thursday, June 9th at 8:00 AM PT at the Four Seasons Westlake Village.

Zavier Alexander, Director of Product Management, will be giving the presentation and will be joined by Dave Segal, Chief Innovation Officer.

"We are proud to be hosting our 12th annual installment of the Invitational at a new and fantastic venue no less. For the past 15 years, LD has proven that you can go to an investor conference and actually have a great time. I can only speak for myself, but I can't wait to get rid of my headset," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Event: LD Micro Invitational

Date: Thursday, June 9th

Time: 8:00 AM PT

Summary of LD Micro Invitational (XII)

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

About NAQI Logix

NAQI's breakthrough technology is being developed by a global team that have been responsible for major breakthroughs in bio-tech and technology. It includes engineers, software developers, patent specialists and pioneers in wireless and sensor technologies, hardware and software development, as well as product design, development and commercialization. For more information, visit https://naqilogix.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

