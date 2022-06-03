The Armored Group, LLC. (the "Company" or "TAG") today announced that it received an order for approximately $23.2 million to provide multiple Armored Military Vehicles to support the mission of an Eastern European Country's Armed Forces. These units will be delivered to support the nation, and to maximize the safety and combat effectiveness of their armed forces. The order includes 100 total vehicles, the first batch will be delivered to the customer during the month of June, 2022.

TAG, LLC Executive Vice President, Beau Gailey, commented, "as a combat veteran there is nothing more satisfying than seeing a team come together for a common mission. TAG is proud to join forces with Grey Raven Group (GRG) to address this critical armored military vehicle need. These vehicles provide a critical capability as the men and women of the armed forces protect the right to determine the future of their nation, on their terms."

TAG's partnership with GRG ensures delivery of these vehicles to support the nation's armed forces' overarching mission. GRG is best known for working with multiple defense manufacturers to address operational capability gaps and is appointed as the team's subject matter expert for equipment analysis and product management support. The effort applied by the team is the perfect illustration of companies coming together to do what they each do best to ensure the end-user will receive the best available capabilities, and continued dedicated customer support.

About The Armored Group

Founded in 1992, The Armored Group (TAG) has 30 years of experience engineering, manufacturing, and customizing armored vehicles for use by government agencies, military organizations, law enforcement, and non-governmental organizations (NGO's). TAG is now one of the largest full-line armored vehicle suppliers in the world and continues to set the standard for customization, reliability, and protection.

For more information on TAG Vehicle capabilities, visit www.armoredcars.com or email sales@tagdefence.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220603005333/en/

Contacts:

For media, contact:

Mills Maxwell

+1 602-840-2271

sales@tagdefence.com