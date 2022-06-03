Presentation on Wednesday, June 8th at 2:00 PM PT

Westlake Village, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2022) - Live Current Media Inc. (OTCQB: LIVC), a media technology company involved in the video streaming, social media and mobile games industries, announced today that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 8th at 2:00 PM PT at the Four Seasons Westlake Village. Mark Ollila, Chief Executive Officer, will be giving the presentation.

"We are proud to be hosting our 12th annual installment of the Invitational at a new and fantastic venue no less. I want to build on the incredible momentum generated from last October and cannot wait to host the patrons and execs who have supported us through thick and thin. For the past 15 years, LD has proven that you can go to an investor conference and actually have a great time," stated Chris Lahiji, founder of LD Micro.

Live Current CEO Mark Ollila added, "Live Current has made tremendous progress over the past six months and the time is right to present our story and the LD Micro Invitational is the ideal venue," said Mr. Ollila. "I'm looking forward to detailing our exciting twelve month plan involving both organic and inorganic growth to the highly qualified investment professionals and investors that regularly attend the conference."

Event: LD Micro Invitational

Date: Wednesday, June 8th

Time: 2:00 PM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Invitational (XII)

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

For more info, please contact:

Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers.

dean@ldmicro.com

About Live Current Media Inc.

Live Current Media Inc. is a media technology company operating the Kast watch party platform. Kast is a virtual living room where friends gather to watch movies, play games and be together. Kast is at the intersection of the fast-growing markets of live events, social media, video streaming and gaming with its multi-channel watch party solution. The platform is available on the web, iOS and Android and offers a limited free subscription service and an enhanced premium subscription with higher bandwidth and greater functionality.

For more information please contact:

David Jeffs

david@livecurrent.com

www.livecurrent.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126429