DNV approved HAV Group's hydrogen-based energy system for cruise vessels, Rolls-Royce agreed to sell hydrogen-powered mtu fuel cell solutions in Germany, and the Mauritanian government signed a deal with CWP to develop a 30 GW green hydrogen project.DNV has given preliminary approval to Norway's HAV Group for a hydrogen-based energy system for marine vessels. The system, which uses liquefied hydrogen storage and fuel cells, is part of a high-capacity hydrogen energy system for two coastal cruise vessels owned by Havila Kystruten. TU Wien scientists covalently anchored noble-metal and carbon-free ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...