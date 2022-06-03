Regulatory News:

Date Total number of shares

composing the share capital Total number of voting rights May 31, 2022 266,817,746 Theoretical number of voting rights: 266,817,746 Number of exercisable voting rights*: 266,267,686

(*) After deduction of shares without voting rights

The variation of the total number of shares since the latest release of financial statements is reminded below:

Total number of shares as at March 31, 2022 266,817,746 Exercise of stock options 0 Total number of shares as at April 30, 2022 266,817,746 Exercise of stock options 0 Total number of shares as at May 31, 2022 266,817,746

Key financial dates:

2022 first-half results: July 29, 2022

Quiet period1 starts June 29, 2022

2022 nine-month results: November 3, 2022

Quiet period1 starts October 4, 2022

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €7.0 billion in 2021. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

