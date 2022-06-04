The Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth welcomes participation in its third edition

Registration is open until November for citizens and residents of the UAE 13 to 18 years old.

Participants are invited to explore their potential by challenging themselves to create unique experiences.

Approved certificates of achievements can be submitted via an app that also tracks performance and achievement levels.

SHARJAH, UAE, June 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continuous journey to enable the youth to express their passions, talents and abilities and encourage them to surpass their potential, The Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth is accepting applications for its third session until later this year in December.

Young UAE citizens and residents between the ages 13 to 18 are invited to take part in this annual award, which recognises the talents and potentials of the youth and urges them to empower their societal responsibilities and self-confidence by unleashing their capabilities.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has continuously believed in the integral role that young people play in developing their countries and helping realise the aspirations of their societies. Reflecting his faith in the youth, His Highness launched the award in February 2019 to provide young talents with an optimal environment that would nurture and enable them to explore and develop their skills and talents, encouraging them to take initiative, volunteer, practise teamwork, and compete ethically.

Challenging one's self

Highlighting the creativity of the youth through music, painting, sports, and adventures in nature, The Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth represents a pillar of Sharjah's tireless efforts towards supporting the younger generation in building the future and continuing the UAE's path of development and prosperity.

Hamda Bin Al Shaikh, project coordinator at The Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth, indicated that the award is the first of its kind in the region in terms of positive cultural and social impact, motivating young people to celebrate their capabilities and translate them into everyday practices. The aim is to consolidate the spirits of cooperation, partnership and integration, thus building a generation of creative pioneers.

Hamda added: "We invite all eligible citizens and residents of the UAE between 13 and 18 years to participate in the award and embark on a unique experience to challenge themselves and empower their will and determination. The award is part of a system built on a foundation of mental and physical learning that integrates academic knowledge with talent and skills. Every participant is a winner, as they are only competing with themselves and their potential."

An app to streamline participation and track progress

This year's edition of The Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth provides an app through which those wishing to participate can apply. Participants can also download their certificates and letters of achievement from accredited institutions for each of the award's four categories, as well as track their performance and standing throughout the award period.

Award categories and levels

The Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth seeks to build a socially active generation that is confident in its abilities and works on developing its life skills while realising the importance of continuous learning on the intellectual and physical levels towards developing society.

The award comprises four categories:

Adventure: The participant will camp at a natural site of their choosing to prove their ability to deal with everyday challenges

Volunteering: Participants who volunteer must do so for a social benefit.

Skills: The participant must submit an approved and signed certificate of the number of hours they completed, issued by an accredited institution.

Physical activities: Participants can select an individual sport, such as boxing, fencing, cycling, etc.; a team sport, such as football, volleyball, basketball, etc.; a physical fitness activity, such as weight lifting, ballet, running, and CrossFit, among others; or a form of martial arts, such as Taekwondo, Karate, Jiu-Jitsu, and others.

The award is divided into three levels: bronze, silver and gold, based on the requirements that the participant fulfils in the aforementioned categories.

Participants who complete 20 hours of volunteering as well as three days and two nights of adventure will earn a bronze medal.

To earn a silver medal, participants must complete 30 hours of volunteering and four days and three nights of adventure. In addition, they must complete 30 certified hours in the Skills category or submit a 5 - 10-minute video highlighting their selected skill, followed by an interview with the SSA committee.

Those wishing to win a gold medal must complete 40 hours in each of the volunteer, skills, and physical activities categories, as well as five days and four nights camping for the adventure category.

Over the award's two previous editions, 91 participants won from around 600 young people who participated in the award, enriching their knowledge intellectually, culturally, artistically, and athletically - 27 participants received gold medals, 21 received silver medals, and 43 received bronze medals.

To participate in the award, please download the app via App Page (qrco.de)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832522/SSA_Spirit_of_Youth.jpg